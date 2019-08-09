  • KDKA TVOn Air

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Need that morning doughnut and coffee, but don’t have the time to drive to the Krispy Kreme?

You’re in luck, according to the Krispy Kreme website, they’re not offering an online, home delivery service available in 15 states, including right here in Western Pennsylvania.

For people in Washington, they can order doughnuts, coffee and bottled drinks right to their door.

They require a $7.99 minimum order and delivery fees do apply.

To see if you’re in the delivery area, check out their website.

