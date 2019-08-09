Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates will be wearing special uniforms against the Chicago Cubs in the Little League Classic on August 18th.
The MLB released the design Friday morning.
“Cubbies vs. The Burgh. Introducing the 2019 #LittleLeagueClassic uniforms. 🔥”
Cubbies vs. The Burgh
Introducing the 2019 #LittleLeagueClassic uniforms. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Awolzh245
— MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2019
The Bucs and Cubs square off in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa on Sunday, August 18th at 7:10 p.m.
