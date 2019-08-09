STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two suspects reportedly fired nearly 20 rounds at a man loading up a truck in Stowe Township.

Thursday night around 6 p.m., Stowe Township Police responded to the 600 block of Woodward Avenue after a 911 call about a shooting.

They say they found a 50-year-old male on the scene who was shot in the leg and shoulder. He was taken to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Detectives from Allegheny County Police say their investigation led them to determine that two people approached the victim while he was loading a truck and fired approximately 17 rounds.

They say the suspects were described as young black males in their late teens or early 20s.

At the time, one was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes. The other wasn’t wearing a shirt and had his face covered.

Reportedly, the suspects didn’t say anything to the victim and their motive is still undetermined.

Police are continuing to review evidence from the crime scene and interview witnesses.

Allegheny County Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.