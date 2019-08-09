Comments
SHIPPINGPORT (KDKA) — First Energy is closing its last coal-fired energy plant two years earlier than expected.
The plant in Beaver County will cease operations on November 7.
After filing for bankruptcy, First Energy has restructured and representatives say the plant isn’t making much money due to the popularity of natural gas and renewable energy.
More than 200 people work at the Mansfield Plant.
President Trump previously said he wanted to keep coal-fired and nuclear power plants from closing.
