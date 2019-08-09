NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — At city court arraignments were completed tonight for a North Side man and woman.

This after detectives and agents with the Attorney General’s office and the SWAT team entered their home this morning and found a large cache of drugs, guns money and a teenager inside that home.

The suspected heroin sales trafficking operation was busted by narcotics detectives during that early morning raid at their North Side home around 6:00 a.m.

Manufacturing and packaging items used in the sale of heroin were found, according to court documents.

The drug bust happened on Smithton Street in the Marshall Shadeland section of Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Police executed a search warrant and retrieved two guns, a box of ammunition about 7-thousand dollars in cash in the master bedroom.

They also found heroin, 54 grams in a plastic bag in the basement, 350 packets of heroin as well as seven bundles of heroin stamp bags, Assorted cutting agents and scales, and a cell phone were also found as well as Indica Marijuana.

45-year-old Tasha Boyd along with 43-year-old Kevin Price are charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child, possession, including possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy.

Police say Price has a criminal history and has been convicted on drug charges before.

We are working to find out where the 15-year-old boy is tonight.