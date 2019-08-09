Comments
OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Ohio Township Police Department has posted a warning about an increase of thefts from vehicles.
The department’s Facebook page announced Friday that the community is facing a rash of thefts from vehicles.
The said they are investigating the incidents but wanted to remind car owners to lock their cars, keep valuables out of the vehicle and consider motion-activated lighting.
Police said to call 9-1-1 if anything doesn’t seem right or looks suspicious.
