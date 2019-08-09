



LAS VEGAS, NV (KDKA) — There’s been no shortage of Antonio Brown drama the past couple of seasons.

This week was no exception when the wide receiver reportedly threatened to retire due to a new helmeted mandated by the NFL.

Former NFL player and Las Vegas resident O.J. Simpson called Brown out on his Twitter account.

The Raiders are expected to relocate to Las Vegas in 2020.

“I live in Las Vegas, I would love to see Antonio Brown play,” Simpson said. “I think he’s one of the greatest receivers that’s ever played football.”

However, Simpson took issue with Brown’s choice to sit out over his disagreement about the new NFL helmet rule.

“Now, I’m from the generation that’s been suffering from this CTE, so I understand what the league is trying to say,” he said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown has told the Raiders that unless he gets his old style football helmet, he won’t play in the NFL again.