



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today’s a beautiful day for a Steelers game.

Temperatures are going to be just shy of the 80 degree mark when the Steelers kick off at 7:30 tonight.

We’ll have a nice stretch of beautiful, dry weather starting now and lasting through Monday.

Our next good chance of rain comes in on Tuesday, but it looks like we should be mostly dry until then.

WEATHER LINKS:

KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley says we can’t completely rule out an isolated shower here or there; especially on the windward side of the Laurel Highlands.

Pittsburgh is waking up to dew points still showing mid-60s.

Changes are occurring, however, with dew points expected to be in the mid-50s by noon.

Temperatures for the rest of the weekend will also be just below 80 degrees. By Sunday and through the rest of next week, we’ll be seeing temperatures in the 80s.

