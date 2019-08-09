



PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges in the drowning death of his 3-year-old daughter.

Police say Charles Mitchell found his daughter Ca-Nayah Mitchell at the bottom of the in-ground pool at his home in Plum last week.

Court paperwork says Mitchell allegedly left her and his 4-year-old son alone for about five minutes.

When he returned, police say he discovered his daughter had fallen into the deep end.

She was found at the bottom of the pool.

She was transported to Forbes Regional Hospital where she was declared dead.

Mitchell is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children.