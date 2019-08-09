  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Duquesne resident has been indicted by a Pittsburgh federal grand jury after he violated federal drug and firearm laws.

United State Attorney Scott W. Brady announced that an indictment unsealed Thursday revealed that 26-year-old Rarji Neal possessed 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of cocaine, with the intent to distribute.

Neal is also alleged to have had three 9-millimeter firearms and ammunition after previously being convicted for carrying a gun without a license.

The 26-year-old faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of $5,000,000 or both.

