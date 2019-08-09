Comments
ELIZABETH (KDKA) – The Round Hill Spray Park is reopening after it had a bacteria count that exceeded regulations.
Allegheny County announced the spray park will reopen Friday Aug. 9.
The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather conditions permitting.
After the park was found to have a too-high bacteria count, it was drained, cleaned and refilled with super-chlorinated water.
The Health Department retested the water and gave the spray park the green flag to reopen.
You must log in to post a comment.