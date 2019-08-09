Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Star 100.7 is launching a backpack drive, hoping to collect thousands of backpacks for local children in need.
The radio station will be at the Shults Ford in Wexford where you can bring in used or new backpacks to donate to The Education Partnership.
The Education Partnership will distribute the backpacks to kids who need them in southwestern Pennsylvania.
There are a few other drop off locations, which you can see by Star Pittsburgh’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.