KDKA-TV STEM WEEK Pittsburgh, Presented by CGI September 30th- October 5th 2019

This year’s Stem Week Pittsburgh will take place September 30th- October 5th featuring several events to educate and celebrate Pittsburgh leading the way into the future of STEM education and careers.

KDKA-TV, in partnership with the City of Pittsburgh founded STEM WEEK, as an annual tribute of Pittsburgh’s dedication to STEM, not only within the City, but the communities, and the organizations that operate within it and around it. The foundation of the present and future is built on Science and Technology. Now more than ever, it is important to educate and guide our society about STEM education and careers to keep us moving forward. During Stem Week, we highlight the businesses and organizations that are driving us forward with their STEM initiatives, as well as educate for future generations. Through a community campaign and panel discussion, we hear updates on what is ahead and how what’s happening in Pittsburgh is affecting the region and the world.

Through community outreach, students are introduced to STEM-related jobs through interaction with STEM professionals. Students learn how concepts and essential STEM skills apply to the work environment. In addition, Technology and Innovation giants from across the country have been setting up shop in Pittsburgh. With the number of global tech companies and local start-ups spreading across the city, Pittsburgh has undeniably developed into an “East Coast Silicon Valley.” We are the future.

EVENTS:

– TechnoVation, Technology and Innovation Panel, Rivers Casino October 1st 5:30pm- 7:30pm

– Tech Net, Networking event, Rivers Casino October 1st 7:30pm-9:30pm

– Williams Stem Fest, presented by Verizon, The Mall at Robinson, October 5th 10am-5pm