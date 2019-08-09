



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is investing in ATV and snowmobile riding opportunities.

In a release Friday, Wolf announced grants for Cambria and Clearfield, Elk, Indiana and Northumberland Counties for the expanding of trails and ATV and snowmobile recreation.

Northeast PA Sno Trails Inc. and the Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association are also receiving grants.

The grants can be used to rehab, construct and maintain trails. They can also be used to buy equipment and conduct studies.

“The infusion of this funding will help improve riding opportunities for ATV and snowmobile enthusiasts across Pennsylvania,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn in a release. “ATV and snowmobile trails help attract visitors to the commonwealth and have a positive economic impact on nearby communities.”

The release said Pennsylvania has around 178,000 active registered ATVs and 30,000 registered snowmobiles.

A breakdown of how much each county and association is receiving from the grant money can be found here.