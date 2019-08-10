Comments
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – The borough of Carnegie is celebrating its 125th birthday this weekend.
The celebration kicks off today on Main Street, featuring games, a car cruise and free food.
Local public officials like Rep. Conor Lamb and State Rep. Anita Kulik made an appearance on Saturday morning to get the festivities started.
Here’s the full list of events:
Saturday August 10
- Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Carnegie Elementary Student Displays, Slide Show & Crafts
- East and West Main Streets 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Shop Carnegie and receive a Commemorative Carnegie 125th Wooden Nickel
- Proclamation Celebration on West Main Street 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Fun, Games, Free Hot Dogs, Raffles and Entertainment with the Historical Society of Carnegie
- Fun Throwing Games and Prizes with the Carnegie Boys and Girls Club — Meet and Greet and Cookie Giveaway with Mayor Stacie Riley
- Proclamations 11:00 a.m. on West Main Street near the bridge — 125th Birthday Cookies from Dolcezza DagnyCarnegie Volunteer Fire Department Battle of the Barrels with local fire departments at Noon — West Main Street and Jefferson
Sunday, August 11
- Farmers Market — East Main Parking Lot, Noon to 3:00 p.m.
- Carnegie Fire Department Car Cruise — East Main Street, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
