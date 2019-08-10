  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMSteelers Training Camp
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
By Bob Allen
Filed Under:Bob Allen, Delmont, Newhouse Park, Westmoreland County

DELMONT (KDKA) — There is a critical incident on West Pine Street in Delmont.

The Delmont Borough Police Department said on their Facebook that there is a critical incident on the street and to avoid the area, including that section of Route 22.

Authorities also said the scene is secured and contained.

The incident started when a man and woman got in a fight at Newhouse Park 2 Ball Fields.

The man is now held up in a house on West Pine Street. Authorities have the house surrounded.

Route 66 in Delmont is currently closed.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments