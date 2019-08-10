Comments
DELMONT (KDKA) — There is a critical incident on West Pine Street in Delmont.
The Delmont Borough Police Department said on their Facebook that there is a critical incident on the street and to avoid the area, including that section of Route 22.
Authorities also said the scene is secured and contained.
The incident started when a man and woman got in a fight at Newhouse Park 2 Ball Fields.
The man is now held up in a house on West Pine Street. Authorities have the house surrounded.
Route 66 in Delmont is currently closed.
