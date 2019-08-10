DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was injured after shots were fired in Duquesne.

The City of Duquesne Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Shots were fired in two different spots, according to police. They say gunfire rang out on the 1000 block of Lowery Avenue and at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Wilmot Street a block away.

A 33-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck.

Police say the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit both assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to the Duquesne Police Department on Facebook or call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.