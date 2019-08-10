



JEANNETTE (KDKA) – Three girls ran a bake sale to raise money to donate water and Gatorade to local firefighters.

In a Facebook post, the City of Jeannette Fire Department shared the story of Annabelle, Gabby and Liviy.

They say the girls stopped in and dropped off the water and Gatorade they’d bought to keep the firefighters hydrated this summer.

To earn the money to buy the drinks, they set up a bake sale on Jeannette’s North Side.

In the post, the fire department thanks the girls for thinking of them and also gives a shoutout to the girls’ mothers for making it possible.