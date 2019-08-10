



JEANNETTE (KDKA) – The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has lifted the Boil Water Advisory that had been in place for nearly 1,500 customers.

The advisory was issued on Aug. 6 after a 36-inch water main break on 13th Street.

The break caused a loss of positive water pressure, signaling conditions that “could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow.”

Special equipment has been brought in to fix the break.

Before the advisory could be lifted, two consecutive tests had to be done and the water had to be found free of contaminants.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says the tests were completed and show that the water is now safe to drink.