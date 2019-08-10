Comments
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Part of Route 19 in Lawrence County was shut down following a crash.
Police said a motorcycle collided Saturday with a tractor in Slippery Rock Township on the 2300 block of Route 19 just south of Grant City Road.
Police said the two motorcycle passengers in their 60s were flown to the hospital.
The motorcycle and tractor were traveling northbound when the motorcycle attempted to pass on the left.
Authorities said the tractor, which had a trailer connected to it, was about to turn left at that time, so the motorcycle operator laid the bike down.
The road is now back open.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.