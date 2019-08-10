PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The authorities in Peters Township are warning residents of recent phone scams.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Peters Township Police Department said they are receiving calls about various phone scams.

The department said the scams have gotten money out of people.

The scams are reportedly targeting the elderly.

The department’s page listed tips, which can be found below.

TIPS:

Loans, taxes, and the like are never paid through gift cards.

Never allow access to your computer unless you have called a well-known company for help.

Never give out personal information.

The IRS communicates almost exclusively by mail.