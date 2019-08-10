HARRIS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State Police are looking for a missing endangered woman last seen in Centre County.
State Police State College are looking for Yvonne Gholston, 63.
CENTRE COUNTY: Missing/Endangered. State College PD is searching for Yvonne Gholston, 63; 5’9″, 225 lbs., brown eyes, glasses; uses cane; Last seen Aug. 7, 9 a.m., 200 block of Jacks Mill Road, Harris Twp. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/9Kt5fjvPyT
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 10, 2019
Police say she’s 5 foot 9 inches, weighing about 225 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and she uses a cane and wears glasses.
She was last seen on the morning of Aug. 7 on the 200 block of Jacks Mill Road, about 2 and a half hours from Pittsburgh.
If you see her, police ask you call 911.
