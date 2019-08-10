  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRIS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State Police are looking for a missing endangered woman last seen in Centre County.

State Police State College are looking for Yvonne Gholston, 63.

Police say she’s 5 foot 9 inches, weighing about 225 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and she uses a cane and wears glasses.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/Twitter)

She was last seen on the morning of Aug. 7 on the 200 block of Jacks Mill Road, about 2 and a half hours from Pittsburgh.

If you see her, police ask you call 911.

