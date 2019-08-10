



BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A suspected drunk driver hit a parked car, then smashed into a tree, telling police he was just parking there.

The Bridgeville Police Department shared the story on Facebook, prefacing it by saying, “With the amount of ridesharing options available these days, there is absolutely no reason to drive while intoxicated.”

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred on Lesnett Road and New York Street at 10:30 Friday night.

They say a driver, who they suspected of being intoxicated, hit a parked car.

The car then careened off the road and into a tree, where the vehicle finally came to a stop.

Police say when they asked the driver what happened, he told police he was just parking there.

Both cars were totaled, but the police report no injuries.

“Please folks, don’t drink and drive!!!!!” police remind people at the bottom of the Facebook post.