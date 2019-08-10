



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh SWAT Officer received an award for his bravery during the Tree Of Life Synagogue shooting.

SWAT Officer Timothy Matson won the Magen Israel Award at the Law & War Conference in Israel this past June, announced on the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s Facebook page.

The award is presented to individuals who risked their lives to confront terrorist, the post said.

Matson could not be at the conference to accept the award because of injuries sustained during the shooting.

Rachel Weiser of Shurat Hadin Israel Law Center accepted the award on Matson’s behalf and presented him the award of Friday.

The post said Weiser is a Pittsburgh native and was visiting for the day.

Matson was joined by members of his SWAT team and individuals from the Jewish community as he accepted the award.