



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is waking up to clear and cool conditions with temperatures in the lower 50s to upper 60s, almost 10 degrees cooler than the average temperature.

High pressure over central parts of Indiana and parts of Ohio are giving us a northernly flow off of Lake Erie, slowly shifting to the east.

The comfortable temperatures will soon come to an end as the wind shifts, pushing in heat Monday that will bring an uptick in the humidity.

On Monday, a few sprinkles and showers might move in through Lawrence and Beaver counties.

A cold front swings through Tuesday, touching off showers and a few thunderstorms.

Wednesday brings a return to dry weather.

For most of the year, 2019 has been on pace with the wettest year ever as far as precipitation in Pittsburgh.

Our recent stretch of dry days has helped, though, and as of today we finally dropped about .10 inches behind last year’s record-setting precipitation pace.

