DELMONT (KDKA) — The authorities are searching for a missing man last seen in Iselin and Delmont.

Police said on Twitter 31-year-old Jordan Olah was last seen Aug. 5 in Delmont and Iselin wearing navy Docker pants and a short-sleeved blue shirt.

He was last seen driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue that is taupe/tan.

Police said he has daily medication that he has not taken since his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-697-4780.

