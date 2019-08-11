Comments
DELMONT (KDKA) — The authorities are searching for a missing man last seen in Iselin and Delmont.
Police said on Twitter 31-year-old Jordan Olah was last seen Aug. 5 in Delmont and Iselin wearing navy Docker pants and a short-sleeved blue shirt.
Anyone with information please contact PSP 724-697-4780 pic.twitter.com/hrRY3hYLbD
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) August 11, 2019
He was last seen driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue that is taupe/tan.
Police said he has daily medication that he has not taken since his disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-697-4780.
