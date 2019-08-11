PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have announced the passing of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said Drake passed away Sunday morning.

The Steelers say their prayers are with Drake’s wife, three daughters and grandchildren.

I’m sure players will offer their personal thoughts about Darryl Drake. For me and the time I got to know him, strong Character guy. Old school coach and a man who earned and kept the respect of ALL of his players. #RIPCoachDrake

Head Coach Mike Tomlin issued a press release about Drake’s death:

Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now. Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time. My heart and our prayers are with his wife, Sheila, and Darryl’s entire family.