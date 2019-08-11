Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The authorities are investigating after an unresponsive woman was found dead inside a Lawrenceville bar.
The Pittsburgh Police announced Sunday they responded just before 2:15 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive woman inside a business in the 4200 block of Butler Street.
The woman was unconscious and lying on the floor of Hamobone’s.
She was identified as Jocelyn Marie Hill, 43, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner announced.
Hill was pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m., according to police.
Authorities said the cause of death has not yet been determined.
