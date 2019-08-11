Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested after two women were stabbed in Bedford Dwellings.
Pittsburgh Police say the stabbing occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two women with stab wounds.
One woman had a wound that didn’t require medical attention.
The other woman had a one-inch gash on her arm and was transported to the hospital.
A man was arrested on the scene, but the police did not identify him.
Charges are pending.
