Filed Under:Dole, Food Recall, Local TV, Recall, Recalls, Salmonella, Spinach


NEW YORK (KDKA) – Dole is voluntarily recalling some cases of baby spinach due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company says the “bags and plastic clamshells” have a use-by date of August 5.

Since that’s more than a week old, the product should no longer be sold in stores. But if you bought it, you can return it for a refund.

The product was distributed in 10 states, including Ohio.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website for more information.

