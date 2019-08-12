



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mondays may be rough, but at least today’s weather is going to be beautiful before rain sweeps in.

Today should be another dry day, just like the weekend, but temperatures will shoot up.

KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley predicts highs today will likely hit the upper 80s with an increase of humidity throughout the day.

Most of today should be pleasant, even with highs hitting around 87 degrees.

Dew points are expected to be in the 50s through the late afternoon, making it a nice cool night.

Showers and storms are expected to arrive overnight tonight with rain starting just after midnight for places along I-80.

After 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, Ron Smiley says showers should roll in with decent rain chances from Allegheny County to the north.

Places south of Allegheny County will see only spotty showers during this time.

Early into Tuesday afternoon, a cold front will sweep through, bringing in a line of storms.

The strongest storms will occur along and south of I-70 where large hail is the main threat.

Tuesday highs will likely be around 80 degrees in Pittsburgh and cooler the further north you go.

Ron Smiley says pleasant weather is expected for the rest of the week with the next chance of rain coming on Thursday.

