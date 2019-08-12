Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Duquesne police have a dilemma on their hands. They are investigating a shooting, but they don’t have a cooperative victim.
Police say someone fired a single shot towards a house in the 100 block of Auriles Street around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
The bullet entered the home through the front door and grazed a 17 year old inside.
The victim was uncooperative and refused to provide information to police while they gathered physical evidence at the scene. This occurred with the blessing of the juvenile’s family.
Police have increased patrols in that area and will review video surveillance, but say it’s unlikely an arrest will be made without a victim who will testify.
