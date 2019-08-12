



GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Police are looking for three women suspected of delivering drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Greensburg woman.

The City of Greensburg Police Department said they obtained arrest warrants for Janae Brown, Marcia Shearer and Britnee Clark.

The three are wanted in connection to an overdose death of a woman that happened back in May.

Police say they have Brown’s address in Scottdale and Shearer’s address in Connellsville, and they are working to locate the two.

Clark had reportedly been living in Avalon Borough, Allegheny County, but police think she may have run when she learned about the investigation.

According to police, family members don’t know where Clark is and her cell phone isn’t in service anymore.

It may be possible that she’s in Savannah, Georgia, police say.

If you know anything about where these three women might be, Greensburg police ask that you contact them at 724-834-3800.