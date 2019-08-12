  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Autism, Lima, Local TV, Missing boy, Ohio News


LIMA, Ohio (KDKA/AP) – An 8-year-old boy with autism was found dead in an Ohio pond.

Matthew Converse, a boy with autism, was found dead just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after he had gone missing at midnight.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office shared the sad news on Facebook, saying the pond wasn’t far from Matthew’s residence.

When Matthew was found, several law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says that they will continue to investigate his disappearance and death.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments