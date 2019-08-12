LIMA, Ohio (KDKA/AP) – An 8-year-old boy with autism was found dead in an Ohio pond.
Matthew Converse, a boy with autism, was found dead just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after he had gone missing at midnight.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office shared the sad news on Facebook, saying the pond wasn’t far from Matthew’s residence.
When Matthew was found, several law enforcement agencies were on the scene.
Search underway for missing child https://t.co/QYYVMf5njc
— limanews (@limanews) August 11, 2019
The sheriff’s office says that they will continue to investigate his disappearance and death.
