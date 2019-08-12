  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An accident involving a motorcycle temporarily shut down a road in Mt. Lebanon.

Responders were on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle around noon on Monday.

Bower Hill was closed at Firwood Drive while crews worked on the scene.

The scene is now clear and the road is back open.

