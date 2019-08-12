Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An accident involving a motorcycle temporarily shut down a road in Mt. Lebanon.
Responders were on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle around noon on Monday.
Mt Lebanon: Bower Hill Rd / Firwood Dr – Responders are on scene of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, closing Bower Hill Rd at Firewood Dr.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 12, 2019
Bower Hill was closed at Firwood Drive while crews worked on the scene.
The scene is now clear and the road is back open.
You must log in to post a comment.