MORGANTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Outdoor enthusiasts will have a new place to stock up on their favorite equipment.

Bass Pro Shops and WestRidge, Inc. announced Monday a destination retail store in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The company released information on about the store, which will include a 10,00-square-foot bat center with a five-story boat display.

Fishing, hunting and other outdoor-related items will be sold at the store.

“We are thrilled to be part of this fantastic new development in Morgantown and look forward to bringing our iconic outdoor brands,” Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said in a release.

The location will be in WestRidge Crossing, near Interstate 79.

