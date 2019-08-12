



NAPA VALLEY (KDKA) — The National Football League is putting its foot down in the latest Antonio Brown saga.

The league released a statement Monday morning in response to Brown’s grievance with the NFL over the use of his 10-year-old helmet during practices and games.

Brown wants to continue to use his old helmet from his time with the Steelers, but the NFL has banned the model from use during games. Reports say that is one of the multiple reasons Brown is not around the team for training camp. Brown is also dealing with his burned feet from a cryotherapy chamber.

“The player can’t practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved. If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid. Nfl policy is that Helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don’t certify equipment that’s old than 10 years.”

According to reports, Brown has tried multiple times this offseason to practice with the banned helmet. He had the helmet painted and changed to Raider colors on his own as well.