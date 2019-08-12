PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local man decided he wanted to do something to help people with opioid addictions.

Food trucks, a dessert truck, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle were just some of the ways Sunday’s event on the bluff at Grandview Park raised money for the Western Pennsylvania Alliance of Recovery Residences.

“I started this event when I was reminiscing probably about eight months ago, looking through some old photos, and I realized how many people I had lost,” organizer Paul Miller said.

Miller said he did not plan for his first opioid awareness day to land during Opioid Awareness Month.

His non-profit, Let’s Conquer This Together, aims to increase awareness and support for people struggling every day with addiction, and the family members now coping with the loss of loved ones.

Miller said the opioid crisis is happening right here in our own backyard.

He hopes awareness and fundraising will help people find the path to recovery.