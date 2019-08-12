



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you’re a beer fanatic, you should check out this event.

Penn Brewery is offering a new menu for the annual 2019 Penn Oktoberfest that’s scheduled for Sept. 20-22 and again for Sept. 27-29.

The brewery will have a variety of German beer including Penn Oktoberfest, Penn Dark, Penn Pilsner, Kaiser Pils– as well as some American-style Penn IPA.

Penn Gold will also be available. It holds the 2018 World Beer Cup gold medal, making it what they call “the planet’s best Helles.”

OKTOBERFEST ANNOUNCEMENT!

We are excited to announce we have the save the date to our annual Oktoberfest celebration! 🍻

Join us the last two weekends of September – The 20-22 & 27-29 for Beer, Food, Music, & tons of fun!

VIP tickets and info coming out soon, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/duvX0xIW0X — Penn Brewery (@PennBrewery) July 30, 2019

“Despite so many new festivals on the scene in Pittsburgh, focusing on all things from food trucks to pickles, Penn’s Oktoberfest keeps on bringing in huge crowds,” said Sandy Cindrich, Penn’s President, and CEO. “It’s just a tradition that’s woven into the city’s culture.”

The company plans to have some new food items, as well, to include more vegetarian and vegan options. A full list of the menu can be found at https://www.pennbrew.com/oktoberfest.

Penn Brewery also plans to hold Oktoberfest themed celebrations at the Pittsburgh Airport location from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6th and at its Downtown Taproom & Kitchen location, located at 432 First Ave., from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13th.

The events have no cover charge, but there are optional VIP Packages for guests.