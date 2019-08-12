



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh was just named Food City of the Year. How better to celebrate the news than by dining out at one of the Steel City’s finest eateries?

“It’s a celebration of food,” says Brian McCollum, of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week.

“It is that one time or two times a year that the restaurants create something special and do it for a special price.”

That is the reason behind Pittsburgh’s 16th Restaurant Week. It started in 2012 — and happens twice each year, once in January and then again in August.

McCollum says “Winter is the first big festival in Pittsburgh. We celebrate new dishes for the new year. We encourage every restaurant to create something new to give people a real reason to dine out.”

But there is a little different vibe when the summer Restaurant Week comes around.

“In the summertime, it is a great opportunity for outdoor dining — and for fresh seasonal ingredients,” says McCollum. “That’s what you can see on a lot of our menus.”

Prices start at as low as $20.19 per meal — and no more than $35.19 for some of the cities finest establishments. Eighty-one restaurants are participating this summer.

McCollum says that includes “all the Brazilian steak houses participating, Green Forest, Texas de Brazil and Fogo de Chao. Then we also have new American restaurants like Fairlane down in Mt. Lebanon and we’ve to Scratch up in Troy Hill. We even have some new restaurants that have expanded into Westmoreland County.”

Reservations are encouraged — and don’t forget, many locations are doing lunch and brunch specials, too.

Restaurant Week will run from now until Sunday night.

