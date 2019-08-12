



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– It looks fairly quiet tonight although a few showers are already sneaking into our northern counties as we speak.

Temperatures will stay a bit warmer tonight.

Widespread showers will arrive towards tomorrow morning with a heavier system passing by south– along the south of I70.

Another shower and thunderstorm threat will be expected around the afternoon as a cold front moves through.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The main threat in the afternoon will be a chance of heavy downpours triggering flash flooding but also look out for gusty winds and even hail.

Right now there’s only a marginal risk of severe storms for our southern counties tomorrow.

Wednesday brings lingering showers and Thursday there will be a slight chance of an afternoon pop up storm.

For the most part, the weekend looks dry and much warmer!