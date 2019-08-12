Menu
Latest Headlines
Former WVU Student Accused Of Threatening Mass Shooting Found Not Guilty
A former West Virginia University student accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting was acquitted by jurors after four hours of deliberation.
Local Couple Finds Skunk Using Inflatable Guitar Raft To Float In Their Pool
A local couple woke up to find a big and potentially smelly surprise in their pool.
More News
Latest Headline
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
PTL Links: August 12, 2019
August 12, 2019 at 9:08 am
Filed Under:
Animal General
,
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PT Links
,
PTL
,
Vintage Toys
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week
PGH Vintage Toy Show
Doc Dixon
Dr. Mike Hutchinson At Animal General
