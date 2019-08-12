Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Sandcastle, Sandcastle Waterpark, thrill ride, waterpark


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Mystery solved.

The secret Project 2020 being planned for Sandcastle Waterpark has been revealed.

Bombs Away, a six-story looping body slide will open early next summer.

Once riders reach the top they will enjoy a breathtaking view of the Monongahela River before stepping into an enclosed launch capsule, when the floor drops open and riders are sent free falling at 26 feet per second before splashdown.

“We’re excited to welcome Bombs Away to our existing collection of attractions that our guests have grown to love,” Tom Radovic, General Manager for Sandcastle said in a press release. “We’re certain this new experience will be an instant favorite!”

Bombs Away will be located near the park’s Lightning Express speed panel.

Comments