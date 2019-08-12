



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Mystery solved.

The secret Project 2020 being planned for Sandcastle Waterpark has been revealed.

Bombs Away, a six-story looping body slide will open early next summer.

Once riders reach the top they will enjoy a breathtaking view of the Monongahela River before stepping into an enclosed launch capsule, when the floor drops open and riders are sent free falling at 26 feet per second before splashdown.

#Project2020 is debunked. Bombs Away is our new slide for 2020! Towering over six stories high featuring a launch capsule, it’ll be sure to blow you away! For a limited time, get a 2020 Silver Season Pass for just $39.99, the lowest price of the year! https://t.co/CxmiteyBrL pic.twitter.com/zJY26vusTW — Sandcastle Waterpark (@Sandcastlepgh) August 12, 2019

“We’re excited to welcome Bombs Away to our existing collection of attractions that our guests have grown to love,” Tom Radovic, General Manager for Sandcastle said in a press release. “We’re certain this new experience will be an instant favorite!”

Bombs Away will be located near the park’s Lightning Express speed panel.