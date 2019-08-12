  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Exxon, Local TV, Lottery, Westmoreland County


MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Grab your tickets, because a jackpot-winning lottery card worth $800,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

A jackpot ticket that matched the Aug. 9 drawing was sold at Exxon, 2700 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell.

Since the Westmoreland County gas station sold the winning ticket, it will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

If you have the winning ticket, sign it and call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Comments