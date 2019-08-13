



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 71-year-old man was sentenced for robbing two Pittsburgh-area banks.

Robert Stiver of Pompano Beach, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday to 78 months in federal prison on two counts of armed bank robbery, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced. Stiver is also to pay restitution for the money he stole.

Stiver was also ordered to serve an additional 33 months for committing the robberies while on federal supervised release after a 1992 narcotic conviction

Stiver has been detained since his arrest at the Pittsburgh International Airport in 2016.

In 2016, Stiver robbed the Allegheny Valley Bank in Shaler, netting roughly $2,063 in cash, the release said.

The release also stated that he later robbed the First Commonwealth Bank In Harmarville, netting approximately $5,732 in US currency.