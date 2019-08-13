



NAPA VALLEY (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is on the hunt for a new helmet just a day after the NFL ruled he would not be allowed to play with his old one.

Brown took to Twitter Tuesday searching for a comparable helmet that would be allowed by the league for practice and games.

“I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet.”

Brown lost a grievance to the NFL when he pushed for the right to wear his original helmet that he has used his entire NFL career. On Monday morning, the NFL released a statement without mentioning Brown’s name that said any player wearing a banned helmet would not be allowed to participate in any team functions and would not be paid.

Brown was disappointed with the outcome, but said he would be back to Raiders camp soon now that the decision was final.

“While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I’m excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet 🦶!” #AlwaysAFight #Represent #itsbiggerthanme”