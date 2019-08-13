ST. AUGUSTINE (KDKA) — The authorities have confirmed sightings of a Pennsylvania man wanted for a double-murder.
The St. John’s County Sherriff’s Office in Florida tweeted Tuesday night that Jack Elijah Turner was spotted three times in the St. Augustine area.
HOMICIDE POI SOUGHT: The man pictured is being sought for a Double Homicide out of Pennsylvania. Jack Elijah Turner, was confirmed in 3 sightings in the St. Augustine area today. If you have any information of his whereabouts call 911 immediately! Considered Armed and Dangerous! pic.twitter.com/Wro5K31Vqc
— SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 14, 2019
He is considered armed and dangerous.
The Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post that Turner is wanted in the shooting deaths of a 49-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son in Crawford County.
Police said he is 5-foot-10, 145 pounds and has a tattoo covering his right hand.
Turner is believed to be driving the victim’s 2009 silver Lincoln MKS.
Police said to call 9-1-1 immediately if you have any information on his whereabouts.
