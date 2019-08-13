ST. AUGUSTINE (KDKA) — The authorities have confirmed sightings of a Pennsylvania man wanted for a double-murder.

The St. John’s County Sherriff’s Office in Florida tweeted Tuesday night that Jack Elijah Turner was spotted three times in the St. Augustine area.

HOMICIDE POI SOUGHT: The man pictured is being sought for a Double Homicide out of Pennsylvania. Jack Elijah Turner, was confirmed in 3 sightings in the St. Augustine area today. If you have any information of his whereabouts call 911 immediately! Considered Armed and Dangerous! pic.twitter.com/Wro5K31Vqc

