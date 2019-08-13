  • KDKA TVOn Air

ST. AUGUSTINE (KDKA) — The authorities have confirmed sightings of a Pennsylvania man wanted for a double-murder.

The St. John’s County Sherriff’s Office in Florida tweeted Tuesday night that Jack Elijah Turner was spotted three times in the St. Augustine area.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post that Turner is wanted in the shooting deaths of a 49-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son in Crawford County.

Police said he is 5-foot-10, 145 pounds and has a tattoo covering his right hand.

Turner is believed to be driving the victim’s 2009 silver Lincoln MKS.

Police said to call 9-1-1 immediately if you have any information on his whereabouts.

