



Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has made plenty of headlines over the last two weeks.

He pleaded for the use of his old helmet, which has now been removed from the approved list of equipment by the league. Brown lost his grievance appeal against the league on Monday and returned to practice with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.

Now that the helmet saga appears to be over, Brown will look to prepare for the Raiders Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. As he returns to camp, a Pittsburgh Steelers coaching legend offered some advice to the wide receiver.

“I think the biggest thing is to get himself ready to play the game,” said The NFL Today analyst Bill Cowher in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith at NFL on CBS Media Day. “He is a very talented receiver, but he does sometimes create headlines that can be disruptive to a football team. For him, as he gets through this, find a helmet that is going to fit. Find a helmet that is going to pass all of the regulatory elements that need to be there. Make sure your feet are okay and get ready to play. “But, I think when it’s all said and done and Week 1 gets here, he’ll be lined up ready to go in his Raider uniform.”

The 31-year-old Brown signed a three-year $50 million contract with the Raiders after his trade there from Pittsburgh this offseason.