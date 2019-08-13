NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Authorities in New Castle issued a search warrant that found nearly 170 grams of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia in a home with two kids.

The New Castle Police Department issued the warrant on a residence Sunday at 1212 Randolph St, announced Tuesday by the department.

Inside, officers found Client Carrington attempting to hide items in a floor vent. The authorities also found three other adults and an 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl in the home.

One of the children was on the floor near the drugs, police said.

The police said they found three plastic bags containing a combined 169.8 grams of suspected heroin, three digital scales, two bags of suspected marijuana, several cell phones, drug paraphernalia and $329 in cash.

Carrington, 33, is charged with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver, one count of possession, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of engaging the welfare of a child.

Police said charges are pending against the other adults.