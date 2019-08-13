Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may still be August, but one Dunkin’ is rebranding themselves as “Pumpkin'” and offering free tastes of their new pumpkin coffee.
On Wednesday, August 14, the Dunkin’ on Clairton Boulevard will be one of eight cities getting an exclusive first taste of hot and iced pumpkin coffee as well as free pumpkin Munchkins lip balm, while supplies last.
The first 250 customers interested can get the coffee and the first 25 customers interested can get the lip balm, starting at 5:00 a.m.
The full menu of pumpkin flavors will be available starting Wednesday, August 21.
You must log in to post a comment.